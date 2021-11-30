Reality TV Star Lucy Shares Experience With Covid-19 Vaccinator

“People Blame Government For Chopping Money,” Says Edet.

The Big Brother housemate, Lucy Edet, has shared with her audience how Nigeria’s problem is from the grassroots.

She shared her experience as she went for vaccination and tipped one of the staff.

In her post, she spoke on how after she was vaccinated, and decided to tip one of the staff to share with others. She came back for her second dose afterward and asked another staff if they got what she dropped for them the last time. “Apparently Mama Didn’t Give any of them anything”.