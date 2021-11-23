Reality TV star, Tuoyo thanks God after POP in his kitchen fell off while he was in the house (video)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tuoyo, is deeply thankful to God after the POP in his apartment fell from the ceiling.

In a video he shared on his Instastories, Tuyo said he was in another section of the apartment when he suddenly heard a noise. Upon inquiry, he discovered that the POP of his kitchen had fallen off.

Thankfully, he wasn’t in the kitchen when the accident happened.

See the video he shared below:

The video has since gone viral online and sparked reactions.

Read some comments below: