Regina Daniels Gifts Iyabo Ojo N500k For Mother’s Memorial

Actress Regina Daniels has gifted her senior colleague Iyabo Ojo the sum of N500,000 to support the latter on the forthcoming memorial of her mum Victoria Fetuga.

Iyabo Ojo made this known in an Instagram post on Friday.

Expressing her gratitude to the actress for the gift, Iyabo wrote, “My cupcake, my so overwhelmed with this show of love & support, I do not take it for granted. Regina Daniels love you doll & thanks for this huge gift, bless you always.”

However, Regina is not the only one that has gifted the actress money as the likes of Tiwa Savage, Omowunmi Dada, Moyo Lawal, Motunrayo Janet, Kitan joined hands to support her.

See post below: