Return my N1M ASAP, I don’t want wahala!” – Jaruma knocks Regina Daniels

Aphrodisiac specialist, Jaruma has called on the actress, Regina Daniels to return her N1M immediately to avoid problems.

In an elaborate post, Jaruma urged Regina Daniels to refund a sum of 1 million naira, since she didn’t keep up with the advertisement agreement they initially reached.

The love enhancer noted that she would no longer entertain any fan page posting, owing to the fact that the agreement they arrived at was that Regina Daniels would post on her main page and not otherwise.

This jab is coming after Regina Daniels called out Jaruma on Wednesday, 10th November 2021, while accusing her of trying to use her platform for advertisement purposes even when their deal has expired.

Reacting to this, Jaruma replied accordingly in which she disclosed that she paid the mother of one a whopping sum of 10 million naira to make random posts yet she failed to keep up with their agreement.

Jaruma who has declined from the deal is currently requesting a sum of 1 million naira from the billionaire’s wife.

She wrote:

“Regina Daniels , I implore you to return my money Back to me immediately because I do not need your help and I do not want your advert anymore. I once again implore you to refund my 1 Million Naira ASAP since you can’t go with initial agreement

I DO NOT WANT ANY FAN PAGE POSTING. WE HAD AN AGREEMENT ON YOUR OFFICIAL PAGE AND IF YOU CANT GO WITH THAT. KINDLY REFUND MY MONEY ASAP

regina.daniels @rita.daniels06″

