Religious Leaders Benefit From Bad Governance, Says Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has stated that religious leaders benefit from bad governance.

She also added that the situation helps them “sell cheap miracles and power points”.

She stated this in reaction to a post by the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, which warned believers in Christ not to hate those in government.

Kumuyi also spoke against engaging in the destruction of private and public properties in reaction to the failure of those in power to deliver on electoral promises.

Also Read: Why Nigeria Should Reduce Cost Of Governance —Osinbajo

Reacting to the statement by the cleric, Yesufu slammed religious leaders for their part in the situation of the country.

She tweeted, “Religious rulers in Nigeria are worse than political rulers. They keep the people enslaved. They also need bad governance to sell cheap miracles and power points!

“Until you free people from the clutches of their mallams, pastors, dibias, Babalawos & boka, nothing will change.”