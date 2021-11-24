Remi Surutu Hits Back At Not Mourning Baba Suwe

Remi Surutu has pummeled a savage who raged her DM to handle her for neglecting to openly grieve veteran entertainer Baba Suwe, who passed on after an extended ailment on Monday, November 22.

The savage had questioned her for not posting Baba Suwe’s image on her web-based media handle after he was declared dead.

”Shey baba suwe was a joke to people like you ni.. that journalists are posting him to wish him eternal rest before you people…Shame”

Remi said she woke up to see the message from the troll and responded accordingly. See her response below