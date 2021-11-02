Reps Minority Leader: Successful Convention Shows PDP Ready To Regain Power In 2023

Minority leader of the house of representatives, Ndudi Elumelu has expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

In a statement issued on Monday, Elumelu stated that the commendation that trailed the successful conduct of the national convention of the PDP on Saturday, shows that Nigerians will vote for the opposition party in the 2023 presidential election.

“Indeed, the unity of purpose and the spirit of sportsmanship witnessed at the event, despite all the challenges, further underscore the democratic credentials of our party as the platform for all Nigerians in the collective determination to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return her to the path of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity,” the statement reads.

“The PDP national convention further highlights the readiness, capability and willpower of the PDP to regain power in 2023 and end the life of misery, poverty, hunger, bloodletting, unemployment, suppression and humongous corruption that has been the hallmark of the APC failed and anti-people administration.

“The widespread interest by Nigerians and the nationwide applause that trailed the successful conduct of the convention confirm the resolve of our citizens to march with the PDP to take back our country from the suppressive grip of APC, come 2023.

“It is therefore imperative that we remain united and ensure that all interests within the party are carried along in the task ahead. We must continue to foster an all-inclusive platform that provides a level playground for all.

“We must bear in mind that the task before us is an enormous one, given the immensity of the confidence Nigerians repose on our party as their only hope.”