Restructuring The Country Is Better Than Secession – Fayemi Tells Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

Governor Kayode Fayemi has called on secessionists agitating for the disintegration of the country to consider the benefits of a united Nigeria.

According to Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), restructuring remains the best option for Nigerians while dialogue remains a major pathway to peace and progress.

Speaking as a guest lecturer at the combined ninth and 10th combined Zik Lecture Series at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Fayemi asked the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation led by Sunday Adeyemo to focus on restructuring.



“If separation and secession are not as easy or simple as their proponents imagine, and given that they do not provide any guarantees that a better future can be secured through them, the demands for a national restructuring would seem to me to be worth keeping on the table for deeper consideration,” he said.