Ronke Oshodi Oke Mourns To Late Baba Suwe

Ronke Oshodioke has taken to her social media to pay tribute to late Baba Suwe.

The news of the veteran’s death was made known by his son yesterday, Monday 22nd November at age 63.

Getting resources from BBC, his death was reported by his child, Adesola Omidina, via online media.

Taking to Instagram, Ronke shared a video of them together few years ago while on set.

The actress said three weeks ago, she posted a clip from a set they both acted as he was easy to work with and it brought back good memories.