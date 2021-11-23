Run For House Of Reps In 2023, Deji Adeyanju Tells Davido

Run for House of Reps in 2023 says activists, Deji Adeyanju, to Davido.

Following his gift of N250 million to shelter the orphans, activist Deji Adeyanju, has approached artist Davido, to run for House of Representatives come 2023. He said this in a post he shared on his IG page this evening.

READ ALSO: Why Davido Won’t Make Heaven: Prophet Aloysius

”Happy birthday OBO Baddest @davido. I appeal to you to run for House of Reps in 2023 because you care about the people and know what the issues are. The N250m donation to the less privileged is a further justification of this assertion.” he wrote

The 30BG King still remains the most trending Nigerian artist of this season after pulling his 200M stunt.