Running A Business In Nigeria Is Tiring – Actress Wofai Speaks

Nigerian comedian, actress, MC and TV presenter known for her hilarious skits online, Wofai Fada has made it known that running a business in Nigeria is stressful and tiring.

Taking to her Instagram, the star gave some of the reasons saying that the cost of setting up a business is not encouraging as most of the things are very expensive.

Wofai also shared her thoughts in the high price of feeding which has broken a lot of families to indulge in a wrong act.

She said: “The cost of thing in the county is not even funny anymore. Stockfish, Gas, Palmoil etc the list goes on.. Let me not talk about diesel o. That’s topic for another day. Running a business here is so tiring/frustrating”

