Scrap out married people from the show, Tega is still suffering from her last experience – WhiteMoney says (video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6, Whitemoney has appealed to the organizers of the show to scrap the involvement of married people in the reality show.

Speaking to Media room Hub in an interview, Whitemoney thinks not all married people are strong enough to withstand and overcome distractions in the show therefore married people should be banned from the show.

His appeal comes in the wake of the attack on a former housemate, Tega Dominic by BBNaija fans over her incessant steamy sessions and romance with Boma. According to the Enugu state-born businessman, Tega is still suffering from the severe backlash from Nigerians.

He said:

“Big Brother, you know I love you so much, you made me a star, anything I asked, you always do for me, if you could do just one thing for me. Scrap out married people from the show, for the sake of the platform. A lot of people said this year edition taught them a lot things.”

”Married people are humans, not all of them have the strong zeal to wade up distraction. For instance, Tega is still suffering from her last experience in the show, same thing with Boma. The fans are still dragging them till today”.

Reacting this, @fabulousgloria wrote; “Yessssssss. What Tega went through was not funny. No one gave Niyi a chance cos he was married. TTT is still trying to launder his image after his BBN outing. It doesn’t favour them, it just brings them undue scrutiny”

@iamagbeke wrote; “No. Everyone should have an opportunity. Whatever they do with the opportunity is their problem”

@agnesdibo wrote; “👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍my fave can never disappoint. Always on point giving wise counsel n mature reasoning. This is d voice of over trillion people watching d show. Thank you white money n over to you Biggie ❤️❤️❤️”

