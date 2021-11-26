‘Shameless Man’ – Ade Ameh Blasts Governor Ikpeazu Over N500 Payment For Pregnant Women Who Deliver In Govt Clinic (Video)

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has called the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu a shameless man.

This comes after the governor defended giving a mere N500 to pregnant women who deliver at primary health care facilities in the state.

Recall that Ikpeazu spoke during Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday where he revealed the state will offer a fee of five hundred naira to every pregnant woman who delivers at the primary health care as basic insurance.

He said; “Abia State has keyed into the basic health insurance for pregnant women. If you give birth in any of our centres, you get N500.

“Delivery is free, they give you a delivery pack and N500, which is running for the vulnerable members of the society.”

Asked what the N500 could do for the women, the governor said “free delivery, are you asking a poor woman, what will she do with N500? Some people don’t have it.” “At least it will pay their way back home.”

Reacting to the development, Ade Ameh took to the comment section of her colleague, Charles Inojie to call out the governor.

‘Shameless man’ she wrote.

Watch the video of Ikpeazu Defending N500 for women who gave birth at government clinic: