Shun Partisan Politics, NYSC DG Cautions Corps Members

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned prospective corps members against partisanship in national politics.

The DG, according to Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, gave the warning in his message to the Batch C Stream 2 prospective corps members who arrived at orientation camps nationwide on Wednesday.

He also stated that the DG directed that prospective corps members seeking relocation based on serious health and marital reasons, would be treated on its merit.

This warning comes a day after prospective corps members for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 orientation course were warned against coming to camp with fake COVID-19 documents for registration.