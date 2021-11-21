Singer Davido is my man — BBN’s Maria

Former Big Brother Naija season 6 edition Housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has sparked reactions online after revealing that Nigerian singer Davido is her main man.

This comes a few hours after Davido revealed he would donate the N201million he received as a birthday gift from friends and associates and an extra N50 million to different charity organizations across Nigeria.

With many Nigerians showering praises on Davido, Maria took to her Instagram page to share a funny TikTok video stating she’s willing to settle down with Davido.

Maria, who is obviously catching a cruise following the recent kind gesture of Davido, said the singer is her main man.