Singer Mayorkun Speaks On Nigeria’s University Grading System

Nigerian Singer, Mayorkun has expressed his pains over Nigeria’s university grading system.

The star stated that he came out with a 2nd class lover and still it is like nothing in the country.

Taking to his Tiktok, Mayorkun made it known that most times it is not all by certificate but by Sabificate (what you know).

He said, “Apparently anything below 2nd class lower is a “NO” in the market”.

Despite all the ways side he still turned out to be fine as he is one of the biggest musicians in Nigeria currently.

Watch video below: