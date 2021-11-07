Singer Raybekah Acquires New Car – Video

Upcoming Nigerian artiste, Raybekah is on cloud now as she acquires a brand new car.

The news was made known through her Instagram as she shared a video of herself jumping all over the place in excitement.

READ ALSO: Dprince Advises Upcoming Artistes

Even though Raybekah is an upcoming artiste, she has been able to put so much hard work in making her music and in the past few years, she has worked with other singers.

Many of her fans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Raybekah said: “My new bestie, Thank you Lord”

Watch video below: