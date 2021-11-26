Singer Simi Takes 30mins Break From Motherhood

Singer Simi recently took a break from motherhood as she hid from her daughter.

The star welcomed her baby girl with Adekunle Gold in 2020.

Although, the couple kept their pregnancy and childbirth off social media but many of their fans were happy for them.

Well, it looks like things have not been easy for Simi as she decides to take a drastic step to get free time from motherhood.

Taking to her Insta-stories, the Singer was seen hiding behind her sofa as she avoid being seen by her daughter.

She revealed she stayed there for 30mins as she sip her drink.

Simi later came out and her daughter seem to be all over her.

See video below: