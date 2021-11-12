Sit-At-Home: Arrest, Handover Enforcers To Us –IPOB

In a bid to ensure the Monday sit-at-home cancellation is strictly adhered to, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who initially gave the order, has enjoined community leaders and other established institutions in the South East to apprehend anybody enforcing the order.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, emphasised that those who have been enforcing the order despite its cancellation are not their members.

He reiterated that the order only stands whenever their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, appears in court. It, therefore, warned those behind it to desist in their own interest.

The statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate, once again, that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit-at-home order; anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor IPOB volunteer group.

“We are advising our people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home orders and go about their normal businesses because such person(s) are working for our enemies, and their intention is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people, but they won’t succeed.

“Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday’s sit-at-home order will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist, because, if we lay hold on them, they will eternally regret their evil actions.”