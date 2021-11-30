Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site, Twitter announced his resignation on Monday, November 29.

He also announced Parag Agrawal as his replacement.

With Twitter still suspended in Nigeria, below are things you should know about the new Twitter boss who will be ensuring the platform gets up and running soon in Africa’s most populous country.

1.Parag Agrawal is an Indian-American who earned an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; and a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University.

2. He joined Twitter in October 2011 as an ads engineer and soon after held the title of the company’s ‘distinguished software engineer’.

3. Twitter appointed Agrawal as its chief technology officer in 2017.

4. Before joining Twitter, he did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo.

5. He had been in charge of strategy involving artificial intelligence and machine learning and he led projects to make tweets in users’ timelines more relevant to them.

6. Agrawal was also previously tasked with finding a leader for Project Bluesky, a research project Twitter launched to establish open and decentralised standards for social media platforms.