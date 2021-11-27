Sound Sultan’s Wife Celebrates Him On His Posthumous Birthday

Sound Sultan’s wife Farida Fasasi took to her social media on Saturday to celebrate her husband on his posthumous birthday.

The mother of three penned down an emotional message to him in an Instagram post.

In the message, Fasasi said she misses her husband, his smile and his jokes.

“Olanrewaju Fasasi “Oko Farida”… I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile…I miss your jokes…I miss waking up to guitar strings…Even more, I miss our inside jokes…

“It’s your birthday today. I’ll forever celebrate all that you’ve been to me. I love you, forever and always .lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun,” she wrote.

See post below: