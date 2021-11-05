South-East Not Militarised, Says Defence Chief

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has dismissed insinuations that the South-eastern region has witnessed increase in military presence in recent times.

Irabor stated this on the attack during the Urgent Conversations programme of RadioNow on Friday.

“The situation in the south-east is not exactly what the narrative out there is. Of course, the military is present like in every other part of the country even before the escalation of violence. We’ve always had different formations and establishments of the military in the region,” he said.

“When you hear that military has increased in the south-east, we say no, you’re wrong, we’ve always been there. We even have less number in the sense that the number of armed personnel whom we have had to move to reinforce the north-east and some part of north-west.”