Sultan A Unifier, Advocate Of Peace – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as a unifier and an advocate of peace in the country.

Atiku stated this in a congratulatory message to the Sultan on his 15th anniversary on the throne on Wednesday.

Atiku expressed that the monarch remained one of the most progressive and unifying voices of this era who inspired to keep hope alive in Nigeria.

Also Read: Don’t Allow Extremists Take Over The Country, Sultan Tells Nigerians

Atiku, in a message from his media office, said the Sultan’s commitment to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria was worthy of recognition and celebration.

He said: “His Eminence is one of the most noble-hearted traditional rulers I have ever met because his passion for the unity of Nigeria is deep and easily perceptible.”

He said the last 15 years of his ascendancy on the throne as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs had been “remarkably impactful”.