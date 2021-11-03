Tacha recounts her encounter with an airport staff in Amsterdam

BBNaija star, Natacha Akide who is widely known as Tacha has recounted her encounter with an airport staff in the European city of Amsterdam.

The beautiful reality TV show star shared this on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

According to her, the airport staff she was referring to was a lady adding that the lady took a whopping 30 minutes to search her bags.

The post she made reads;

“Mehn this racist woman took 30mins to search my tiny hand LUGGAGE!! Can’t believe I just missed my flight. I’m upset.

How do you keep searching a luggage like you know there’s something in there! She literally scanned everything in my luggage including cookies and sea salt!! Just how

Had me running in this airport like a mad woman! Only to miss the flight and my luggages taken out the flight! Just exhausting.”

