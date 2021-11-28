Teju Pretty Embarrassed As Video Shows Her Squatting In Dubai

Teju Pretty has been called out by a woman she supposedly crouched within Dubai.

The lady said Teju went to her, requesting a spot to remain for a while till Airbnb convenience comes through.

READ ALSO: “Don’t Go Around Overdoing Good” – BBNaija’s Tasha Advises

As indicated by the woman, she anyway saw Teju wasn’t taking any action to get the Airbnb as she said and she understood Teju intended to remain with her endlessly.

She asserted she before long saw that the famous Instagram model was owing cash for two evenings in the lodging she remained in before she moved into her home, so she took care of the bill for her benefit.

She said she realized she was unable to take it any longer when she supposedly saw Teju going through her telephone. Thinking that Teju was attempting to get her sweetheart’s number from her telephone, she said she requested that Teju take off from her home.

This isn’t whenever Teju Pretty first has been associated with such.

In the course of the most recent couple of years, she has been in discussions that has to do with her owing individuals.

Back in June 2020, she was disgraced by a vendor for wearing items worth 45k which she bought but didn’t pay for.

Teju reacted to the call-out at the time by insulting the vendor. She then announced that she is doing 45k giveaway. The vendor later stormed Teju’s House with a soldier to collect her money.

Then, in June 2021, another businesswoman called her out, alleging that she has been owing her N1.055m for over a year

SEE THE VIDEO OF HER SQUATTING BELOW