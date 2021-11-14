Teniola Splashes N2m On Eniola Badmus

Spontaneous Singer Teniola Apata known as Teni has gifted Eniola Badmus a sum of 2Million for the upcoming 20 years Anniversary on stage.

Actress Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page early hours of 14th November 2021 to appreciate the singer.

She said: “Thanks for coming through boo”.

In her heartwarming message, she made the statement “20 years on stage looking good already”.

A lot of energy is cooking out for the project, Eniola Badmus has promised us that the event will be a remarkable one in the history of Nigeria.

See post below: