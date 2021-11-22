Terry Apala Welcomes New ‘Baby’

Nigerian artist, Terry Apala, welcomes a new baby to the garage.

The young artist is starting a ‘father’ type life as he’s adding new babies to his garage. He adds a new one to his garage by purchasing a new Toyota SUV car.

He shared a short video and captioned it “Just added a new baby to the garage!”.

The Apala Fusion artist still holds the praise for his recent Apala version of Wizkid’s 2021 hit titled Essence. This time he adds a new baby to his garage instead of making music.