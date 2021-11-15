There’ll Be More Trouble If Nnamdi Kanu Dies In Custody – Mbaka Warns Buhari

Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned that there will be more trouble if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, dies in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mbaka made this known while calling on the congregation to pray for the release of the secessionist on Sunday.

Also Read: Political Solution On Kanu, Igboho Not Ruled Out: Malami

The cleric commended IPOB for calling off its Monday sit-at-home exercise.

He stated that the danger of the order was becoming a problem instead of a solution.

The cleric further stated that he was pleased that the intervention of stakeholders has yielded results with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire region.