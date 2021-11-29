They are full of lies & deceit – BBNaija star Tega Dominic slams her fellow housemates

BBNaija star, Tega Dominic has slammed her fellow housemates, stating that they are full of lies and deceit.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the mother of one left a note that raised the eye-brow of many as regards what could be expected in their BBNaija Reunion show.

Tega who is among the Shine Ya Eye reality stars having a good time in the Asian country, United Arab Emirates, Dubai hinted that some relationships existing among her colleagues could be coated with lies and deceit.

In her exact words:

“lol this our set sha… all BARS & LAMBA.”

Bars and Lamba imply Deceit and Lies.

