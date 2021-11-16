Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting

Following the release of the report by the Lagos Judicial Panel indicting the Nigerian army and police in the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate, an old video of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed saying no one died at the scene of the protest has resurfaced.

The Federal Government through the minister had consistently denied reports of a massacre at the toll gate.

Mohammed on several occasions had insisted that no life was lost, describing the claim by Amnesty International that no fewer than 12 protesters were killed at the toll gate by security operatives during the EndSARS protest as a “massacre without bodies”.

He had also threatened to sue Cable News Network (CNN), Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch and other media houses that claimed soldiers shot at peaceful protesters.

But a report submitted by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state punctured the minister’s claim.

According to the panel, at least 48 protesters were either shot dead, injured with bullets wounds or assaulted by soldiers who stormed the Lekki toll gate last year.

Here is the video of Lai Mohammed denying the shooting: