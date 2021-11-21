Tinubu Visits Orji Kalu To Discuss ‘Way Forward For Nigeria’

Former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu on Saturday, visited Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, at his residence in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Tinubu reportedly arrived at the residence of the former governor of Abia at about 4:25pm and left around 6:45pm.

During the visit, both men met behind closed doors.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that the meeting with the lawmaker centred on the development of the country.

He said they are both concerned about unity and security in the country.

“We discussed the way forward for the country and this country is important and greater than anyone’s personal ambition,” Kalu said.

“We have been together and concerned about the stability, progress, development and security of the country.

“The future of our youth is more critically important than selfish and personal intentions.”