The Nigerian model and beauty queen, Agbani Darego, hits a new milestone today.

She was crowned this day, 16th November 2001 for the Miss World beauty pageant. She celebrates 20 years today.

READ ALSO: Google search tags Nigeria’s Agbani Darego as ‘ugliest miss world’

The Big Brother anchor, Ebuka, first brought it to the attention of people in celebrating the Nigerian heritage.