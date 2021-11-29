Toke Makinwa Brags About Her Successes So Far

She has boasted about her prosperity as she reeled out a rundown of her current shows.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday night, November 28, the media character said she needs to gloat since she has endeavored to turn into the lady she is presently.

“I ‘ve got 3 main shows on TV sha…I don’t toot my own horn enough…GUS, Jungle Diary and Talk with TokeMakinwa,” she wrote.

“I am on Youtube too, billboards, mutiple endorsements. This is the life I once prayed for. I ‘ve worked so hard to become this bad ass chick. On Becoming more.” she added.