Toke Makinwa Replies Critic Who Questioned Her For Accepting To Host Gulder Ultimate Search

OAP Toke Makinwa gives advice to a troll who slammed her for accepting to host Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS).

A Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem1 shared her thoughts saying that she is still in disbelief that the star is the one hosting the show.

She said all OAPs and hosts have their own specialization and she feels Toke taking up the show is weird.

“I just believe TV host and OAP have their own area of specialisation, toke taking up the host is weird, is like Frank Edoho hosting for Beauty pageant, there’s different between Agbero and final year exam”.

TV HOST Toke Makinwa could not let this slide away as replied saying that she took the challenge because there will be a young aspiring OAP wanting to do what she acting on now.

“I took the challenge all because there will be a young aspiring OAP wanting to do what am acting on now. so I’ve rejected the offer, how will I be of a great help for the young”.

“It’s a shame women who should root for other woman to get her feet to the door so that alot more woman will aspire to be like her, are not helping.”

Toke concluded by saying that this year is a great opportunity for her as she has been wanting to be the host of the show since 2014.

“2021 is an opportunity for me because have been wanting to do this since I interviewed past winners of the show in 2014 and I’m incredibly grateful to watch my dreams come true.”