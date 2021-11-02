Tottenham Appoint Antonio Conte As Manager

Tottenham has appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager until summer 2023.

The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games, with Spurs eighth in the table.

Tottenham says there is “an option to extend” 52-year-old Conte’s deal with them.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” said Conte.

The Italian coach led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May.