Toyin Abraham Clinches New Ambassadorial Deal

Toyin Abraham has taken to her social media to announce she is now an ambassador to FairMoney Microfinance Bank.

The star expressed her excitement towards the new deal and thank her fans for the support.

Toyin also stated that she is excited to join the family and hope to work more.

She said: “ToyinTitans, am I your World Best? I know I am, so show me some love! I just signed the deal of the year with FairMoney Microfinance Bank, and guess what? You guys get to go on this ride with me. Join me and my new family @fairmoney_ng on Instagram & Facebook for amazing surprises courtesy FairMoneyXWorldBest”

See post below: