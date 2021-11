Some traders are believed to have been killed in a fire outbreak at Maitama Market in Kubwa, Bwari Local Government Area of Abuja, on Friday.

According to a witness, the incident happened around 7pm on Friday.

The fire outbreak was said to have started from a shop where kerosene is being sold in the market.

The kerosene seller and her children are reportedly among the casualties but newsmen cannot independently verify this.

Details later…