Tuoyo Fixes Artificial Hair To Cover Baldness

Tuoyo got a hair makeover to cover his uncovered spots and he shared prior and then afterward cuts.

The Big Brother Naija reality star shared a video recorded in the cantina as he arranged to have his uncovered spots covered with counterfeit hair for men.

He additionally shared the final product, showing him with more full hair.

“I was never bald. It was just a phase,” he captioned the clip.