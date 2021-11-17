Reality TV Star, Leo speaks on his hatred for body odour.

He spoke on how he holds his breath when people walk pass him because he wants to avoid their body odour. “I don’t want to risk my nose catching the scent”

His fans have also claimed this is not the first time he is doing such and questioned him of why he goes around with people with body odour – “where you dey always waka go dey meet people wey dey smell?”