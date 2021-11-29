Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Resigns After 16 Years

The Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has resigned.

He announced his resignation on Monday, after 16 years of co-founding the social media company.

“I resigned from Twitter,” he wrote and posted a screenshot of his resignation letter sent to Twitter.

He also announced Parag Agrawal as his successor. The Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has resigned.

Nigeria, with over 200 million people, had about 33 million active social media users as of January 2021. WhatsApp is the most popular platform used in the country, with over 90 million users according to Statista.

Also according to Statista, about 61.4 per cent of Nigerian social media users use Twitter, 86.2 per cent use Facebook, 81.6 per cent use YouTube, 73.1 per cent use Instagram, and 67.2 per cent use Facebook Messenger.