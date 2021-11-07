Uche Ogbodo Advises Women As She Flaunts Her Baby Daddy

Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media to advise her fellow women and also flaunt her baby daddy.

In a recent post, Uche disclosed that she will never leave her baby daddy even if another man wants to marry her.

The mother of two stated this during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Well, it looks like she is definitely enjoying every bit as she advised her fellow women to stay where they can find peace.

Uche also said that women should never bow to pressure.

See post below: