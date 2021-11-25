Ugwuanyi Urges Youths To Shun Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has appealed to youths of the State to take up any skill acquisition training and start-up small businesses.

Ugwuanyi, also urged the youths to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome mentality which is in vogue now.

He explained that taking on such small businesses seriously holds the great tomorrow they yearn for.

The governor gave the advice at the Youths ICT And Skill Acquisition Project Close Out Ceremony and Presentation of Cash Award to 34 Outstanding Performing ICT and Skill Acquisition Youths from Igboeze North Local Government Area.

Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Ugonna Ibe, commended the Coca-Cola Foundation and Baywood Foundation for making the training of 600 youths in the state on ICT and skill acquisition possible.

“You must have to start from somewhere small; while with commitment and diligence you grow like the big names we have in businesses in the country,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that the state government had placed priority on youths’ empowerment and engagement to build a promising future for them and prepare them for future roles and leadership in all spheres of life.