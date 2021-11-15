Unlimited excitement ahead Glo Battle of The Year Nigeria Auditions

Excitement is building up across the country as hundreds of dance lovers move to register for the world’s biggest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria.

In a press statement in Lagos on Friday, Globacom provided updates on the closure of the call-to-enter phase of the competition and the commencement of regional auditions nationwide.

Since the unveiling of the competition in October, talented dancers and dance groups have uploaded their dance moves in a race to qualify for the auditions. According to the company, “Young Nigerians have camped on www.globotynigeria.com since the website went live last month. The opportunity to win mega millions of naira and other mouth-watering prizes, including the chance of representing Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year, has motivated many to apply”.

Within the last month, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria has been among the popular topics discussed on top social media platforms such as Twitter and Nairaland. The proud sponsor reminded interested dancers and dance crews to go to www.globotynigeria.com to enter the competition. Participants will be required to upload a 60-second entry video, after which the top 20 entries per region in each category will be selected.

“We are really excited to commence the regional auditions later this month and look forward to beginning the airing of all the action for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians at a soon-to-be-announced date. The planning team has put in place everything necessary to give young people exactly what they enjoy about dance performances, and we are confident that everyone will be pleasantly delighted with what we have in store,” the statement noted.

Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria regional auditions will kick off on November 30th in the city of Kaduna. Subsequent regionals will be held in Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, and Lagos on December 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, and 18th. Entry applications will close on November 20th, 2021.