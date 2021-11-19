Upcoming DJ Michelle Reportedly Drowns At Beach In Lagos

Upcoming DJ Michelle Drowns At Beach In Lagos

It has been reported that the upcoming DJ Michelle drowned at a beach in Lagos. According to other sources, she took a vacation to the beach for this season.

According to a source, Michelle, who was at the beach with her siblings and a friend, went into the water to make videos, when she was suddenly swept away by the ocean. Her corpse is yet to be retrieved, as at the time of filing in this report.