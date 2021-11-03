UPDATED: Death Toll Rises To 20 In Ikoyi Building Collapse

More people have been confirmed killed and more survivors rescued hours after a high-rise building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Information Nigeria had reported the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon along Wesley Road in the commercial hub of the nation.

While four persons were killed and five others rescued as of Monday night, the death toll and number of survivors rose on Tuesday as rescue efforts continued through the night.

According to the spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 16 more bodies have been recovered.

He added that five more persons trapped under the rubble have been rescued by emergency responders at the scene.

This brings the total figures of those killed and rescued so far to 20 and 10 respectively.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who visited the site amid tight security, explained that the premise of the collapsed building has been sealed by the government agency in charge of testing, for more investigation into the integrity of the structure.

Emergency workers have intensified rescue operations as more people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.