US Listed Nigeria As Religious Violator After IPOB Lies, Says Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has stated that Nigeria was listed as a religious violator by the United States after falsehood and misinformation by extremist groups and the Indigenous People of Biafra in a well-funded international media campaign.

He stated that right-wing American lobbyists were funded millions of dollars by IPOB.

Also Read: FG Hails US For Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist

He added that the aim was to make true their “fake claims that Muslims and Christians cannot live side-by-side in love and peace.”

Shehu said this in a statement titled, ‘What Biden’s removal of Nigeria from religious violation watchlist means,’ issued on Friday following the visit to Nigeria by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.