Use NYSC To Attain Greatness, DG Tells Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has called on prospective corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course in Lagos State to use the NYSC platform and social media to promote unity and attain greatness.

Ibrahim stated this on Monday during his visit to the NYSC Lagos Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja.

He advised the corps members to shun criminal activities, saying their parents looked forward to seeing them becoming self-sufficient.

“Make use of the NYSC platform to attain great heights. You all have potentials and some of you will be great in life, but the road to get there is not easy, you need to show commitment and be diligent.

Obey instructions, do not give your parents hypertension, and do not give us hypertension. Be careful of social media, do not use it to promote disintegration, hatred and blackmail. Use it to promote national unity and to improve yourself,” he said.