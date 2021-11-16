Very soon, Nigeria will be one of the leading digital economies in the world — Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, has said that Nigeria would soon be one of the leading digital economies in the world.

Pantami stated this at the second School of Science and Technology (SOST) National Conference of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, on Tuesday, November 16, in Bauchi.

He said the theme of the conference “The Role of Science, Technology and Innovations in a Digital Economy: Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” was timely and related with the objective of digital economy.

According to Vanguard, he said, “It is quite important because our nation Nigeria is at a point where it is evolving into one of the nations that will in the next couple of years be regarded as one of the leading digital economies in the world.

This is the desire of the Ministry and President Muhammadu Buhari that all agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, private sector and stakeholder companies are working towards Nigeria’s digital Economy.

Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) are seen as the main enablers of realising some, if not all, of SDGs such as ending hunger through Agrictech, no poverty through ICT, good health among others.”

