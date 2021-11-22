Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe Is Dead

Veteran Entertainer Baba Suwe Is Dead

It has been reported by his son that the Nigerian actor, Babasuwe Omidina is dead.

Getting resources from BBC, his death was reported by his child, Adesola Omidina, via online media. In the assertion, the veteran actor d*ed on Monday, November 22 at age 63.

READ ALSO: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Visits Baba Suwe; Presents Relief Items, Money (Video)

Review that he started acting in 1971 however came into spotlight after he highlighted in a film named, Omolasan. He turned out to be more famous after he highlighted in Iru Esin, created by Olaiya Igwe in 1997. Leaving down the baton to no one, his son announces his painful exit.