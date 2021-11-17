Violence, War Not Options For Nigeria, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that Nigeria’s problems cannot be solved by violence or war.

Fayemi stated this in a lecture delivered at the Faculty of Sciences Zik Lectures Series at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with the theme: “Security, Governance and Nations Building.”

He said there was absolutely nothing heroic about dying foolishly for a cause for which dialogue and negotiation could solve.

He said, “Whatever is worth fighting for, is worth staying alive for. I can very much hear this refrain flowing from the life experience and legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe. And if the Great Zik were alive, this is precisely what he would be telling this august gathering. Let us hearken to his words of wisdom.”

He said what Nigeria needed was nation-building and not confrontation or war.

He said, “As such, there can be no successful nation-building in our current climate where a wide section of our citizens are apathetic to the very idea of the nation-state and perceive the political institutions that govern them as enemies.

“For many, nation-building is no more than age-old idealistic rhetoric that has no bearing on lived realities.”